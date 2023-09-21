Angelina Jolie has always been very vocal about her s*xuality and s*xual life, and she once revealed indulging in cuts and bruises with one of his ex-boyfriends to feel closer to him, but that was not the only time she did that! The actress once allegedly opened up about having a bis*xual relationship during her high school days. She was in the knives and all the stuff and had to hide it from her mother. Scroll below to get the deets!

Jolie is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood and is known for her notable works in the industry. Even her raunchy stories with her exes made headlines at times. Back in 2003, after splitting from ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, Jolie thought she was not cut out for marriage and said that she would not get married again until she met Brad Pitt, and things changed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At that time, Angelina Jolie shared the story of the time when she was in a relationship in high school and attacking each other with knives felt good to her. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said, “I consider myself a very s*xual person.” Then, speaking of her alleged bis*xual relationship, the Eternals actress said, “If I fell in love with a woman tomorrow? it’s right to want to kiss her and touch her.” She added, “I got knives out and had a night where we attacked each other… it felt so primitive, and it felt so honest… and then I had to deal with, you know, not telling my mother, hiding things, wearing gauze bandages to high school.”

In that same interview, Angelina Jolie shared that she was thinking of raising her son Maddox in Cambodia, and along with that, she shared her views on marriage and said, “I think I’ll never get married again. I don’t want to have a temporary father for my son. I don’t really know if I’m meant for marriage.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fell in love with one another sometime later. After being together for years, they finally got hitched in 2014, but unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last long, and they divorced in 2019. Jolie is currently happy with her kids, and Pitt is busy with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

For more such Hollywood throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Footballer Travis Kelce’s Romance Confirmed By His Brother? Says, “I Think It’s All One Hundred Percent True”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News