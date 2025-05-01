A Minecraft Movie is the current hot topic in the world of movies. It has hit all the right notes and has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. The film recently crossed a significant mark at the box office in China. However, its local star, Ne Zha 2, reclaimed its crown and is back at the #1 spot in China. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie opened with favorable numbers at the box office in China. It collected $6.5 million on its opening day on the mainland and around 414.5 million on its opening weekend. The videogame adaptation has slowed down at the box office and is being dominated by Sinners and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. One is a new R-rated horror movie, and the other is a re-release celebrating the 20th anniversary.

According to Variety‘s report, A Minecraft Movie collected an estimated $1.1 million on its 4th weekend in China. The film slipped to the 5th place in the box office chart in China, crossing the $25 million mark. Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer videogame adaptation has now reached the $25.7 million cume at the box office in China. The movie collected $14.5 million on its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, at the North American box office, the videogame adaptation collected $1.5 million on its 4th Tuesday. It has registered the 5th biggest 4th Tuesday, hitting the $382.6 million cume in the US. The movie has become the 54th highest-grossing film of all time in North America. It has also surpassed Harry Potter and the Death Hallows: Part II‘s $381.4 million US haul to become the 5th biggest release of Warner Bros Pictures. Globally, the movie has surpassed the $800 million mark and has now reached the $818.5 million cume.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

