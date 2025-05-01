Revenge of the Sith has stormed into the spotlight, marking its 20th anniversary with a box office punch strong enough to nudge it toward a new global milestone.

Over the weekend, the final chapter of the prequel trilogy reignited its force on the big screen, pulling in a global $42 million. That surge brought the film’s total haul to a whopping $899 million (Box Office Mojo) worldwide, $408 million of which comes from its domestic run alone. With just a few days left in theaters, it’s all but guaranteed that Episode 3 will break past the $900 million mark (Via Collider), tightening its grip on its place among the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time.

The Fall of a Jedi, the Rise of a Sith

Revenge of the Sith, which is set three years after the galaxy began tearing itself apart in Attack of the Clones, dives into a Republic boiling over in chaos. The Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, now deep in battle and even deeper in conflict, finds himself manipulated by a shadow lurking in plain sight.

Senator Palpatine, long a trusted voice in the Galactic Senate, is no savior of peace; and instead, he’s the Sith Lord orchestrating the collapse of the Jedi from within. Desperate to protect Padme and blinded by fear, Anakin abandons his oath to the Jedi and steps into darkness. In killing Count Dooku and turning against Obi-Wan, he transforms from the chosen one to Sith’s apprentice.

The Legacy Lives Through New Stories

The legacy of this transformation continues to ripple across the galaxy, not just in lore but in the actors who brought it to life. Hayden Christensen stepped back into the Star Wars universe in Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022, sharing the screen once more with Ewan McGregor.

While McGregor has remained off the radar since Kenobi, Christensen doubled down on his return. His layered portrayal in Ahsoka reminded fans of Anakin’s complex path, one that influenced his former padawan’s decision to walk away from the Jedi and forge her destiny. Now, with Ahsoka Season 2 already in production, Christensen isn’t done yet.

Revenge of the Sith may only linger in cinemas for another breath, but its renewed run has proven that its fire hasn’t dimmed.

