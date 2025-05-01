After Captain America: Civil War, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has surpassed another MCU movie to reach North America’s top 50 highest-grossers list. It has now surpassed Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 3 in the US. Despite being twenty years old, the film is doing much better than some of the new movies. It is also close to unleashing a new milestone worldwide before it enters this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

We previously reported that the Star Wars movie has surpassed Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War at the US box office. The 2016 movie was the 44th highest-grossing film of all time in the US, but this Natalie Portman starrer beat that, and it was the next movie to move closer to the top 40. It is now behind another MCU flick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per Box Office Mojo, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith collected a solid $2.7 million on its first Tuesday upon its re-release in North America. The movie experienced a hike of +11.4% from Monday, taking the re-release domestic cume to a spectacular $30.65 million, bringing the overall total collection to $410.92 million. It has achieved the title of 43rd highest-grossing film of all time in North America by surpassing Iron Man 3.

Robert Downey Jr’s threequel was released in 2013, and it collected a staggering $409.01 million in the US. It has now dropped to the #44 highest-grossing film of all time spot in the US. Meanwhile, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is eyeing the $411.33 million US haul of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to grab the #42 spot. To crack the top 40, this Star Wars movie needs to beat Toy Story 3 and to solidify its spot; the film will have to surpass Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at #39.

At the worldwide box office, the movie is less than $1 million away from hitting the $900 million mark. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has collected $488.17 million overseas, and the global haul has risen to $899.09 million allied to the domestic cume. It was re-released on April 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: Snow White North America Box Office: On Track To Beat This Oscar-Winning Disney Live-Action’s $85M+ Haul Before Exiting The Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News