A Minecraft Movie is becoming a big success for Warner Bros Pictures. It has now surpassed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of the studio. It previously beat The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and even Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, to crawl up the list. Overall, the video game adaptation at the domestic box office has surpassed Finding Nemo to move closer to the top 50 all-time highest-grossers chart in the US. Keep scrolling for more.

A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office Day 26

The movie reportedly slowed down at the box office after the Easter-boosted weekend but witnessed a hike of +53.5% from this Monday. It collected $1.56 million on the fourth Tuesday, regaining its spot in the top five dailies ever for April releases.

A Minecraft Movie has collected $382.6 million at the box office in North America. It is currently the #54 highest-grossing movie of all time in North America behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’s $389.8 million, Spider-Man: Far from Home‘s $398.2 million, and Frozen’s $400.95 million. It will have to beat Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen‘s $402.11 million to crack the top 50 grosser list in the US. The film will achieve the $400 million milestone this weekend.

Enters Warner Bros Picture’s Top 5 Highest-Grossers List

According to The Numbers, Jason Momoa’s videogame adaptation has surpassed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II to become the fifth highest-grossing Warner Bros. release of all time. The movie, directed by David Yates, was released in 2011 and collected $381.4 million in its lifetime in the US. It is behind Wonder Woman’s $412.8 million domestic haul. Here are the top five films of Warner Bros. at the US box office.

5. A Minecraft Movie – $382.6 million

4. Wonder Woman – $412.8 million

3. The Dark Knight Rises – $448.1 million

2. The Dark Knight – $534.98 million

1. Barbie – $636.2 million

A Minecraft Movie has collected $436 million overseas, and its worldwide cume has hit the $818.5 million mark. It will cross the $900 million mark in its global run. The film was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

