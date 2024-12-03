Before she became Wonder Woman, she almost had a name that sounded more like a pizza topping—Suprema, The Wonder Woman. Yep, that was her original name, and honestly? It just didn’t have the iconic ring we all know today. Thankfully, DC gave it the chop, and Wonder Woman was born.

Flashback to the 1940s—comics were a total boys’ club. Superman and Batman ruled the scene and female superheroes? Practically unheard of. That’s when William Moulton Marston, a psychologist with big ideas, stepped in. Inspired by his wife, Elizabeth, and their partner, Olive Byrne (yes, they were a polyamorous trio way ahead of their time), Marston created a hero who was tough like Superman but had what he called “feminine” strengths—fairness, compassion, and peace.

When she hit the pages of All-Star Comics #8 in 1941, “Suprema” was out, and Wonder Woman officially made her debut. And let’s be honest—dropping that extra flair was the best decision ever.

Diana wasn’t just a superhero; she was a full-on cultural reset.

Born on Paradise Island (later rebranded Themyscira), Diana’s origin story was peak mythology. Sculpted from clay by her mom, Queen Hippolyta, and brought to life by the gods, she was handcrafted for greatness. Over the years, her backstory got a remix—thanks to the New 52 reboot; she’s now the secret love child of Hippolyta and Zeus. Drama? Oh, absolutely.

And let’s talk about her powers. Wonder Woman’s strength is next level—she’s taken down Supergirl, fought gods, and proven she’s not one to mess with. Her silver bracelets? Those iconic accessories didn’t just look cool; they kept her power in check. But when she ditched them in the New 52, she unleashed her full potential, proving she’s even more dangerous without limits.

But being a trailblazer wasn’t all smooth sailing. Sure, she joined the Justice Society (the OG superhero team), but she got stuck as their secretary instead of fighting side-by-side with the boys. Classic. Still, Diana didn’t back down, eventually becoming a feminist icon and headlining her series in 1942.

Fast-forward to Gal Gadot’s killer take in Wonder Woman (2017), Diana leveled up like never before. One of the OG female superheroes now stands toe-to-toe with Superman and Batman, proving she’s always been in a league of her own. All it took was ditching “Suprema.” Solid move, DC.

