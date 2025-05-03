Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* is garnering positive reviews so far at the cinemas. However, the results will be known when the opening weekend numbers are out. For now, it is aiming for a lower opening than Captain America: Brave New World. That is not a concern yet; it might pick up in the upcoming weeks. For now, it is looking at a lower release day than Florence Pugh’s debut MCU movie, Black Widow. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has received excellent ratings on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 88%, saying, “Assembling a ragtag band of underdogs with Florence Pugh as their magnetic standout, it refreshingly returns to the tried-and-true blueprint of the MCU’s best adventures.” The audience is also enjoying the MCU flick as they gave it a stronger 95% on the site. The film was directed by Jake Schreier, who was associated with the Emmy-winning show Beef. It is not like a typical Marvel movie, and the studio tried to make it like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and succeeded.

Thunderbolts* is the final film in MCU’s Phase 5 and the 36th movie in the universe featuring an ensemble cast comprising Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie collected a decent $11.5 million from the Thursday previews, almost similar to Captain America: Brave New World’s $12 million previews.

According to Deadline‘s report, Florence Pugh’s movie is expected to earn an estimated $32 million on its opening day. It is lower than Black Widow’s $39.5 million and Captain America 4’s $40.9 million release day collections. The final numbers are yet to be revealed. Based on the report, it will land an opening weekend between $70 million and $75 million across 4.330 theatres in North America. It is similar to how MCU movies have earned more or less in the post-pandemic era. If it earns this number, it will be below Captain America: Brave New World’s $88.84 million opening weekend. However, word-of-mouth is positive for this latest release.

Thunderbolts* was released in theatres on May 2 and has been awarded an A— on CinemaScore, similar to Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor 2, and Captain America: The First Avenger. It is also on par with the DC film Aquaman.

