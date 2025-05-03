For the first time since its release, a Minecraft movie has dropped below $1 million at the box office in North America this Thursday. The film is approaching the $400 million mark, but it might not be happening over the weekend as per the projected collection. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film seems to have thwarted further at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The PG game adaptation dominated the box office until Sinners arrived, and in the past week, it also received competition from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It continues to earn fewer numbers in the US; however, the film is expected to re-enter the top three this weekend. Last weekend, Jason Momoa’s film collected $22.7 million and was at #4 behind The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, which was at #3 with its $24.5 million collection.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, A Minecraft Movie collected $949K on its fourth Thursday in the United States, a drop of -53.5% from last weekend. The film, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, has hit a $384.5 million cume in North America, but it is still far from the $400 million milestone domestically.

Now, as per Deadline‘s report, the movie is projected to earn an estimated $13 million in its fifth weekend, which will take the domestic cume to $397.5 million. Therefore, the film will be $3 million away from its final major milestone in the US, $400 million. Hopefully, the film will achieve this milestone in the upcoming days before entering its sixth weekend.

A Minecraft Movie has hit the $436 million cume at the overseas box office and might cross the $450 million mark this weekend. Therefore, the film’s global total has reached $820.5 million cume. It was made on a budget of $150 million and currently is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

