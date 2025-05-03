Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ends its 20th-anniversary re-release run on a high note, hitting a huge milestone worldwide. It has surpassed the DC superhero flick Wonder Woman’s North American haul to achieve an interesting feat. Despite having strong legs in the US, the film has been pulled out of the theatres to avoid clashing with the MCU’s Thunderbolts*, which came out this Friday. Keep scrolling for more.

The 2017 movie Wonder Woman starred Gal Gadot in the titular role and was a box-office success. It collected $412.84 million in the United States and $823.97 million worldwide. This DC movie was the #41 highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office, a title that has now been snatched away by the Star Wars movie.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith earned a spectacular number on its last day at the box office in North America. According to that, the movie collected a strong $3.5 million this Wednesday, registering as the biggest Wednesday ever for a re-release. It maintained a stronghold for a re-issue, witnessing a hike of +27.5% from Tuesday, Discount Day, to hit the $34.1 million re-release cume.

The Star Wars movie has hit the $414.4 million mark in North America. It has surpassed Wonder Woman‘s $412.8 million US haul to become the 41st highest-grossing film of all time in the US. To achieve this notable title, the movie has also surpassed the $411.3 million US haul of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This has also helped the movie to achieve a huge milestone worldwide.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith collected $488.17 million at the overseas box office, taking the film’s global haul past the $900 million milestone. Its global total now stands at the $902.5 million mark. Natalie Portman and Samuel L Jackson starrer Star Wars movie was re-released in the US on April 25.

