The story of Naruto has found a loyal fan base not only in Japan but also abroad. The availability of Naruto anime and films in India through legal means was quite limited earlier. However, with the launch of TV channels like Sony YAY!, the expansion of Crunchyroll in India, and the launch of Anime Times by Amazon Prime Video, anime content has begun to reach all over the country.

Several anime films are finding official release in Indian theatres. With popular names like Suzume, Weathering with You, and The Boy and the Heron, releasing in India, the anime fans have certainly found a place to watch their favourites on the big screen. Joining these ranks is an old but beloved classic film, Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow.

This movie, which was first released in Japan back in August 2004, is brought to India by Reliance Entertainment. The company has entered into a partnership with TV Tokyo and Happening 365 to bring Naruto films to India.

According to Variety, the first of Naruto films, Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow will be released in India in June 2025. This release will mark the debut of Naruto movies in Indian theatres. An exact date for the film’s release has not yet been unveiled.

The movie is set after anime episode 101. It follows the protagonist Naruto Uzumaki and his team as they embark on a mission to protect Princess Yukie Fujikaze, who is disguised as a film actress, and her team in the Land of Snow.

Not just this Naruto movie, but the rest slate for Indian release will be released in English and Hindi dubs along with original Japanese audio. The anime has completed its 20th year and still continues to amuse fans all over the globe.

