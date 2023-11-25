Among the animated movies and series genres, Anime is one of the most beloved ones. Across the world, fans enjoy Japanese Anime, which is basically an animated version of Manga. Now, several animes are being adapted into live-action versions, and fans cannot get enough of them. After some failure, Netflix’s One Piece emerged to be a highly successful one this year. Now, a live-adaptation movie on fans’ beloved anime, Naruto, is in the making. Let’s dive into its details.

Naruto revolves around the story of a young orphan boy who dreams of becoming the Hokage of his village one day. However, he has to go through many stages of life and ninja training in order to achieve his dream. During the course of his journey, he makes plenty of friends, proves his skills before his enemies and touches many more lives than he can even imagine.

Naruto’s live-adaption movie was announced in 2015 by Lionsgate. The project will be based on the original manga created by Masashi Kishimoto. Now, nearly a decade after the movie was announced, there is an update. As per Variety, Tasha Huo has been roped in to pen the live-action movie. Huo has also written the upcoming adaptation of the comic book Red Sonja and an animated series adapted from Tomb Raider games.

While the new update has arrived, the question that arises is whether this movie would work or not. Before answering, we would like you to notice that the live-adaption of One Piece came out to be so successful that the series has been renewed for another season. In the same way, if written carefully, Naruto might also be a good one.

However, there are several factors that might affect it. Naruto has two series adapted from the original manga. Cumulative of both, the show has over 720 episodes. Narrating this ninja’s story in one movie might be a challenge. On the other hand, Naruto’s life was highly influenced by each and every character from his village. His friends like Sakura, Lee, Hinata, Shikamaru, and more, and his sensei, including Kakashi, Jiraiya, and others, played an important role in his life. The movie will be required to include as many characters as possible.

Another challenge that might occur is the movie’s casting. Each and every actor will be required to have some similar appearances with Naruto’s characters.

Well, Naruto will indeed be an interesting one as Huo is set to incorporate the long tale of our beloved ninja in one movie.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Susan Sarandon Had A Cameo In Friends? In Which Episode She Played A TV Star & Joey’s Love Interest?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News