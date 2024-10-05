Heartstopper is one of the most-watched romantic comedy dramas on Netflix. The heartwarming love story between Nick and Charlie and the earnest portrayal of LGBTQIA+ romances and issues in the show has won over the audiences.

The coming-of-age series recently concluded airing its third season. Fans who have binged all eight episodes are now left asking for more, wondering if and when Heartstopper will return for a fourth season.

Has Heartstopper Been Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix?

Netflix has not yet officially renewed Heartstopper for Season 4. However, fans need not worry, as the third season of the show came out just recently. The streaming platform usually takes a few weeks to decide the fate of a series while analyzing the viewership numbers. Considering the popularity of Heartstopper, it is expected to spend the next couple of weeks in the Top 10 list on the platform and might get renewed in due time.

From the story’s point of view as well, there is still a lot left to explore in Nick and Charlie’s life. The series is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel of the same name, which has released five volumes so far, with a sixth and final volume already in the works. So there is no shortage of source material for a new season.

Unlike other popular Netflix shows, Heartstopper has so far followed a yearly format, releasing a season every year since 2022. If the show is renewed for a fourth season soon, we can expect it to be released by the end of 2025.

Who will Star in Heartstopper Season 4?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor’s performances are the soul of the show, so the two actors will likely continue to star as Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, respectively, in the potential fourth season. Other actors who are expected to reprise their roles include William Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, and Jenny Walser as Tori Spring. However, it remains to be seen if Olivia Colman will return to the show after being absent from the third season due to scheduling conflicts.

What will Heartstopper Season 4 be About?

The previous season largely focused on Charlie’s eating disorder and Nick’s concern for him, which brought the two even closer. The couple now has another challenge in front of them: college. As the teens get ready for university life, they might have to live in different cities. It will be interesting to see how Nick and Charlie navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship, while also focusing on their studies and future careers.

