More than a decade after the conclusion of That ’70s Show, Netflix revived the series with its sequel, That ’90s Show, bringing back some beloved characters from the original. The sequel continued the story of the Formans, focusing on Leia, Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter.

The teen sitcom debuted in January 2023 and finished airing its second season in August 2024. Ever since, fans have been waiting for an update about That ’90s Show Season 3. However, series star Kurtwood Smith has shared disappointing news about the show’s fate.

That ’90s Show Has Been Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

Unfortunately, That ’90s Show is not getting a third season, as Netflix has decided to cancel the sitcom after two seasons. Kurtwood Smith, who starred as Red Forman in the original series as well as the sequel, has confirmed that the streaming platform is not moving ahead with the renewal of That ’90s Show.

Sharing the news with a heartfelt message on social media, Smith wrote, “I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing.” The actor went on to express his gratitude toward the fans and added, “I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all.”

Kurtwood Smith Hints The Show Will Be Pitched to Other Platforms

In his post, Smith also hinted that the team will try to shop the show elsewhere. So if any other platform steps in to broadcast the series, That ’90s Show can still make it through a third season. “To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school,” Smith wrote.

That ’90s Show is set around 15 years after the finale of That ’70s Show. The series tells the story of Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, who spent the summer of 1995 with her grandparents in Point Place town and forged friendships with the local teenagers. Apart from Smith, the show brought back several other original cast members, including Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart.

