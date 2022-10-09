‘Black Swan’ star Mila Kunis has confirmed a longstanding rumour about how she landed her breakout role as Jackie Burkhart on ‘That ’70s Show’.

The actress revealed to Vanity Fair that in order to bag the role, she lied about her age. Kunis was 14 years old at the time, but the rumour claims she told the show’s creators she was 18 years old in order to audition, as the network was only looking for older teen actors, reports Variety.

“There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Mila Kunis said. “I’d like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did.”

“However, by the time I went to what was then a producer’s network call, you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher,'” she added, quoted by Variety.

“They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh P.S., I’m 14.’ But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you at that point so what did we care?'”

As per Variety, though Mila Kunis lied about her age to get her foot in the door to audition, co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner were well aware she was a 14-year-old by the time the show started filming.

“It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually of the age of the character,” Mila Kunis added. “I was never treated as lesser then. If I was, by one of the cast members, another cast member would stand up for it. The reason I don’t do drugs was because nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. The trajectory of my career could’ve gone any which way but the set was cool.”

Variety further states that Mila Kunis will be reprising the role of Jackie on Netflix’s upcoming sequel series ‘That ’90s Show’, but the streamer is yet to announce a release date.

The actor promised fans last month that ‘That ’90s Show’ is “very cute,” adding that “Anyone who has ever watched or loved ‘That ’70s Show’ will be really happy with it.”

