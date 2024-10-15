The Jr NTR starrer Devara is witnessing a golden run at the box office. After crossing the 275 crore milestone, the movie is now eyeing the 300 crore target. Now, amid this, there are already reports of the film gearing up for its OTT release soon.

When And Where To Watch Devara Online

Yes, you heard that right! The Jr NTR starrer will soon be available on the OTT sphere. According to a news report in Track Tollywood, Devara will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. Not only this, but the OTT release date of the movie is also out. The film will reportedly be released on Netflix on November 22, 2024. It will be interesting to see whether the movie will witness the same success on its OTT release as it did with its theatrical run.

Devara’s Box Office Success Story

The Jr NTR film will soon become the second Tollywood film to enter the 300-crore milestone in 2024. The first was the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The movie earned around 14 crores during its third weekend. The collections saw an impressive spike during the weekend, and the movie’s collection now stands at 277 crores on its 17th day. Devara needs around 23 crore more to join the 300-crore club. We hope it manages to weave the same magic with its OTT release.

About Devara

Apart from Jr NTR, Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been directed by Koratala Siva. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie has been produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Jr NTR plays a double role in the film, that of father and son.

Take A Look At The Trailer Of Devara

