Jr NTR’s Devara wrapped up its third weekend yesterday, taking its domestic tally ahead. Due to the festive season and the weekend factor, the film witnessed a good surge at the Indian box office. In the latest development, the biggie crossed the 275 crore mark and is on track to enter the 300 crore club, making it the second Tollywood film to achieve the feat in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 17 days!

Directed by Koratala Siva, the magnum opus opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it hasn’t stopped it from earning a strong total so far in the domestic run. Backed by a strong run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has crossed the 250 crore net collection, and soon, Jr NTR will be getting his first 300 crore net grosser.

As per the latest collection update, Devara added around 14 crores during the third weekend. On the third Friday, the show witnessed a dip, but the collection went up by almost 91% on Saturday, and again, on Sunday, it performed on similar lines. Considering the third-weekend numbers, the film now stands at 277 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 17 days.

As we can see, Devara is now just 23 crores away from entering the 300-crore club, and this feat will be achieved in the next few days. As of now, only one Tollywood film has entered the 300 crore club in 2024, and that’s Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.

Meanwhile, Devara was released in theaters on September 27. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

