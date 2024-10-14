The Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer Meiyazhagan is having a solid run at the Tamil box office. The movie recently crossed the 50 crore milestone regarding its worldwide collection. In addition, the movie has recovered almost 95% of its budget.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the film’s day-wise collection witnessed a slight drop. It earned around 0.26 crore, a dip from its 16th-day collection, which had garnered 0.33 crore. The film’s India net collection now comes to 33.54 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 39.57 crore. The film earned around 12 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer comes to 51.57 crore. The movie is now inching toward the 60-crore mark.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Meiyazhagan Box Office:

India net- 33.54 crores

India gross- 39.57 crores

Overseas gross- 12 crores

Worldwide gross– 51.57 crores

Meiyazhagan’s Astounding Budget Recovery

Even though the movie has not recovered its entire 35 crore budget, it has managed to recover 95.82% of its budget. This is quite a remarkable achievement for the makers. The movie’s India net collections need around 2 crore more to recover its budget.

About The Movie

Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan stars Sri Divya, Rajkiran, and Devdarshini in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a man who returns to his village after several years and has a journey of self-discovery thanks to a distant relative named Meiyazhagan (Karthi). C Prem Kumar has directed the movie. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

