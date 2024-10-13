Jr NTR’s Devara has done reasonably well at the Indian box office and is currently running in its third week. In the first two weeks, the film pulled off a strong total, and as expected, it witnessed a big drop on the third Friday. Yesterday, being Saturday, the magnum opus saw a healthy jump, and in the meantime, it achieved an exciting feat on the online movie ticket booking platform, BookMyShow, by surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT.

After RRR, Jr NTR reached new heights of stardom, and fans eagerly waited to see their beloved superstar on the big screen. RRR was released in March 2022, which means the actor returned to the big screen after a gap of two and a half years. As expected, his latest biggie opened with a blast and is on its way to entering the 300-crore club in India.

Till yesterday, i.e., day 16, Devara amassed 271.70 crores net at the Indian box office. During this glorious theatrical run, the film has sold an impressive number of tickets on BookMyShow. For those who don’t know, the film has sold 4.58 million+ tickets (45.8 lakh tickets) in India through BookMyShow. Interestingly, this number has been achieved in a theatrical run of 16 days.

With 4.58 million+ admits in 16 days, Devara has left behind the admits of The GOAT on BookMyShow. For the unversed, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer sold 4.51 million+ tickets (45.1 lakh tickets) in India through the platform.

Meanwhile, the Jr NTR starrer has already emerged as a successful affair with its Hindi-dubbed version. In the first two weeks, the film has amassed 64.52 crores net at the Indian box office. With this collection, the film has secured a plus verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 31: 293% Jump Than 5th Week Opening, 9 Crore Away To Become #1 Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News