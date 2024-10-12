After a successful theatrical run, Lubber Pandhu is set to premiere on OTT this month. The film is a brilliant example of how intricate, well-crafted writing can elevate a story. It feels authentic and grounded, with characters whose beliefs and prejudices are thoughtfully explored, providing clear motivations for their actions.

Plot

Centered around two cricket players from a small village who get into a conflict—one a talented bowler, the other an impressive batsman. The story explores how this rivalry impacts their personal lives. While the plot follows a familiar path, with similar themes being used in other films, it still offers a compelling narrative.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, Lubber Pandhu features a talented cast including Dinesh, Devadarshini Chetan, Pradeep Durairaj, Jensan Diwakar, Harish Kalyan, Sanjana, Geetha Kailasam, Bala Saravanan, Swasika Vijay, Kaali Venkat, and Tamilmani D. The film’s music is composed by Sean Roldan, with cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by G. Madan. Produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures.

OTT Release Date and Platform

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, our sources strongly suggest that the film will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar starting October 18, 2024.

Audience Response and Box Office

It currently holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.9/10, based on votes from 1.5K participants, with 66.6% (around 1K) giving it a perfect 10. As of October 10, the film is entering its third week in theaters, facing competition from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. With a modest budget of just ₹5 crores, it has already seen a return of over 500%, grossing ₹32.29 crores net at the Indian box office by October 10, 2024.

Trailer:

