If you want to start your day with a healthy and nutritious breakfast like your favorite celebrities, here are some great ideas inspired by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nayanthara. These famous actresses are well known for their dedication to fitness and well-being. These breakfast choices are straightforward, so you can prepare and start your morning healthily.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps her breakfast light, nutritious and delicious. She often enjoys a simple bowl of fresh fruits with nuts and seeds. To make this breakfast at home, you only need bananas, blueberries, strawberries, or any fruits you prefer, like kiwi or mango. Add almonds, pistachios, and chia seeds for extra crunch and nutrition.

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh is well known for her active lifestyle, and her go-to breakfast is an energy smoothie. Her nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, shared Rakul’s favorite recipe. To make it, blend together homemade coconut milk or any other nut milk with water, protein powder, flax seeds, and a banana. Add a touch of elaichi (cardamom) for flavor. For a final touch, sprinkle in some cinnamon and honey for sweetness.

Rashmika Mandanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna loves food, and she always enjoys a hearty breakfast. One of her favorite dishes is a special omelet she once shared on social media. You will need eggs, spinach mushrooms, sesame oil, and teriyaki sauce to make this omelet.

First, sauté the spinach and mushrooms in a bit of sesame oil. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and pour them into a heated pan. Once the eggs start to cook, add the spinach and mushroom mixture on top. Let it cook until the eggs are set, and you will have a delicious protein-packed breakfast.

Nayanthara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Nayanthara is another actress who follows a well-nutritious diet. Her favorite breakfast is a coconut smoothie. Her nutritionist introduced her to this recipe, and it has become one of her go-to meals. To make this smoothie, blend coconut water, coconut milk, and tender coconut until smooth. Once blended, add a pinch of cinnamon and cardamom for flavor, and serve it with some ice.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vettaiyan Movie Review: Rajinikanth’s Aura & Star Power Is A Solid Anchor To This Gripping Actioner, Fahadh Faasil Is The Cherry On Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News