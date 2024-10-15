Amaran is a Tamil-language action, biographical, war, drama film based on the book series India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film portrays the real-life story and incidents of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Plot

As mentioned earlier, Amaran is a biopic of Indian military officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film highlights his team’s counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir and his personal struggles, including balancing his duty with his personal life.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, Sai Pallavi as Indhu Varghese, and Lallu as Ravi Shankar. The cast also includes Rahul Bose as Col. Amit Singh Dabas, Bhuvan Arora as Sepoy Vikram Singh, Umair Lateef as Waheed Ahmad, Geetha Kailasam as Geetha Varadarajan, Rohan Surya Kanuma Reddy as Rifleman Narasimha Rao, Shyamaprasad as R. Varadarajan, and Mir Salman as Saifudeen K. Music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with editing by R. Kalaivanan and cinematography by Ch Sai. The production design is by Rajeevan, and the film is produced by Kamal Haasan, Vakil Khan, Mrunalini Havaldar, and R. Mahendran.

Release date

Amaran’s theatrical release date is set for October 31, 2024. It is a collaborative production effort by Raajkamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, Turmeric Media, and God Bless Entertainment. After its theatrical run, the film will be available on Netflix. The runtime is 2 hours.

Promotional materials

The promotional video, Into the World of Amaran, features real-life news footage, images, interviews, and scenes from the film. Accompanied by a voiceover from the movie’s crew, it explains the project’s essence and the story it aims to tell.

