Rajinikanth Vettaiyan is performing well at the box office and the ticket sales confirm that the film is on the track to create another record for the superstar. In 4 days, the total ticket sales for the action drama have hit 2.2 million, and the numbers are not slowing down any soon.

Vettaiyan Box Office Ticket Sales Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, October 13, the film registered a ticket sale of 217K at the box office on BMS. However, this was a significant drop from the previous day’s ticket sales, which was around 382K. But the film has maintained good momentum overall at the ticket window.

On the fourth day, 1st Sunday, the ticket sales for Rajinikanth’s film, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan, surpassed the total ticket sales of Raayan for the first Sunday, pushing it one spot down in the top 10 list.

Beats Dhanush But Not Himself!

While Vettaiyan surpassed Dhanush, it failed to cross the total ticket sales of the first Sunday registered by his own Jailer. In fact, the action film could not surpass two Thalapathy Vijay films as well – Leo & The Greatest Of All Time.

Here are the top 10 ticket sales for Kollywood films on 1st Sunday.

1. Jailer: 680K

2. Leo: 550K

3. The Greatest Of All Time: 278K

4. Vettaiyan: 217K

5. Raayan: 208K

6. Maharaja: 207K

7. Indian 2: 140K

8. Aranmanai 4: 125K

9. Ayalaan: 112K

10. Captain Miller: 106k

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection

In four days, Rajinikanth‘s film has earned 106 crore in India and 65 crore overseas, taking the total gross collection worldwide to 190.08 crore. The film might finish its run at 220 – 250 crore!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Collection (Day 17): Prasad Oak Starrer Needs 87 Lakh More To Become A Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News