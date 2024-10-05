Another month of the year 2024 has arrived with some promising releases ready to explode the box office numbers. October 2024 box office is ready to witness six big films in various languages. A lot of money is riding on these films in India and internationally and it is believed that they might make a record-breaking number at the box office.
In total six big films are all set to release in October in Hindi, English, Tamil & Telugu. Together a box office collection of around 488 crore or more is expected to be earned by these six films cumulatively that might be a relief after a dull box office in September.
Hindi VS South October 2024 Box Office
In Hindi, two films are scheduled to arrive in October – Jigra & Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Together the two films are expected to earn somewhere between 100 – 120 crore. Meanwhile, the only Indian film that might dominate the October box office 2024 is Rajinikanth’s Tamil flick Vettaiyan, which might earn 154% higher than the collection of all the Hindi films released in October combined.
Here is a list of the films releasing this month and their expected numbers at the box office. Check out how they will contribute to the October 2024 box office.
Joker: Folie à Deux (India)
- Release Date: October 4
- Language: English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu
- Expectations: 30 – 40 crore
- Starcast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson
- Director: Todd Phillips
USP: The previous film Joker was released in 2019 in India and clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s War. But despite the clash, it earned 46 crore at the Indian box office and was a hit!
Vettaiyan
- Release Date: October 10
- Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada
- Expectations: 260 – 300 crore
- Starcast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil
- Director: TJ Gnanavan
USP: The star cast of this film is giving all-time high intrigue with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan collaborating on screen. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has been the man of the moment.
Jigra
- Release Date: October 11
- Expectations: 60 – 80 crore
- Starcast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina
- Director: Vasan Bala
USP: Alia Bhatt is in an angry young woman avatar, a zone she has never been before in her career!
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
- Release Date: October 11
- Language: Hindi
- Expectations: 35 – 38 crore
- Starcast: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri
- Director: Raaj Shandilya
USP: Both Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri have newfound stardom at the box office in 2023 with Stree 2 & Laila Majnu re-release, respectively!
Lucky Bhaskar
- Release Date: October 31
- Language: Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi
- Expectations: 20 – 25 crore
- Starcast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenaakshi Chaudhary
- Director: Venky Atluri
USP: Audiences are expecting to witness history repeat itself after the success of Sita Ramam, with Dulquer Salmaan‘s upcoming film.
Paani
- Release Date: October 18
- Language: Marathi
- Expectations: 3 – 5 crore
- Starcast: Subodh Bhave, Kunal Gajbhare
- Director: Addinath Kothare
USP: Produced by Priyanka Chopra, the film has already made the right kind of noise at various International Film Festivals, winning accolades and awards as well.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
