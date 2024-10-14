Alia Bhatt has won several laurels for her performance in the Vasan Bala directorial Jigra. Her role as a determined and courageous sister on a quest to save her brother’s life has been appreciated by the masses and critics alike. Here’s how the movie fared on its third day.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Alia Bhatt starrer earned 5.51 crore. The movie’s total collections come to 16.64 crore. With this, the movie has had a decent weekend, and it will be interesting to see if it can maintain this momentum in the coming days. With a further positive word of mouth, it might achieve the 20 crore target by the following week.

Jigra Box Office Breakdown

Friday: 4.55 crore

Saturday: 6.58 crore

Sunday: 5.51 crore

About The Movie

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Jigra stars Vedang Raina in the lead role. The movie also stars Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran in the lead role. Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have produced the film. The plot of the movie revolves around Satya (Alia Bhatt), an overprotective sister who devises a life-threatening prison break plan to rescue her younger brother Ankur (Vedang Raina), who is falsely framed in a drug peddling case and is sentenced to a death penalty. The movie’s music was composed by Achint Thakkar, and Varun Grover penned the tracks. The songs like ‘Tenu Sang Rakhna’ and ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ have already become a hit amongst the audience. Interestingly, Alia has also lent her vocals to the track ‘Chal Kudiye’ wherein she reunited with Diljit Dosanjh ever since their last track, ‘Ik Kudi’ from Udta Punjab (2016).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

