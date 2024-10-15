The Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer Meiyazhagan has been experiencing a solid run at the Tamil box office. Despite facing tough competition from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, the film is inching towards recovering its entire budget. On its 18th day, the film has managed to recover around 96% of its budget.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Day 18

On its 18th day, the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer collections witnessed a slight dip. The movie earned 0.05 crore, a decrease from its 17th-day collections, wherein the film had earned 0.26 crore. On its 18th day, the movie’s India net collection reached 33.6 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 39.64 crore. The film earned 12 crore from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 51.64 crore. The movie is eyeing the 60 crore milestone next.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Meiyazhagan Box Office:

India net- 33.6 crores

India gross- 39.64 crores

Overseas gross- 12 crores

Worldwide gross– 51.64 crores

The movie is mounted at a budget of 35 crore. With its current 33.6 crore India net collection, the film is inching very close to recovering its entire budget. It has already recovered 96% of its budget, which is quite impressive.

About The Movie

Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan also stars Sri Divya, Rajkiran, and Devdarshini in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by C Prem Kumar. While the music has been composed by Govind Vasantha. The plot revolves around a man Arulmozhi (Arvind Swamy) who returns to his village after almost a decade unwillingly for a relative’s wedding. He meets a distant relative Meiyazhagan (Karthi) and the two soon start an endearing bromance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

