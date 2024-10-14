Vettaiyan VS The GOAT VS Indian 2 Weekend Tally: Rajinikanth Fails To Beat The GOAT With 68K Lesser Sold Tix!

Vettaiyan has successfully completed 4-day run at the box office, and after four days, the film stands at 190.08 crore worldwide. Meanwhile in India, it has earned 106 crore in its first weekend. The film has destroyed three Kollywood biggies to secure the second-highest ticket sales for the first weekend.
Vettaiyan 1st Weekend Ticket Sales
In the first weekend, the action biggie has registered a ticket sale of 1.4 million, staying behind Thalapathy Vijay‘s The Greatest Of All Time and missing a chance to occupy the number 1 spot by a whisker.
Vettaiyan Total Ticket Sales
The total ticket sales for the Rajinikanth film, along with the pre-sales, in four days stands at a whopping 2.2 million, only 68K behind Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT. Meanwhile, it has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s first-weekend ticket sales by a huge number!
Here are the top 10 ticket sales on the 1st weekend for Kollywood films released in 2024.
1. The Greatest Of All Time: 1.6 Million
2. Vettaiyan: 1.4 Million
3. Raayan: 738K
4. Indian 2: 684K
5. Maharaja: 521K
A Roaring Start!
Vettaiyan roared at the box office with its pre-sales that registered a massive 706K ticket sales, much higher than Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT. However on the opening day the ticket sales went down and could not bounce back!
Check out the collections of Vettaiyan VS The GOAT VS Indian 2 Ticket Sales on BMS in the first weekend.
Pre-Sales: 706K VS 119K VS 626K
Thursday: 469K VS 584K (Indian 2 was released on Friday)
Friday: 428K VS 397K VS 403K
Saturday: 382K VS 431K VS 240K
Sunday: 216K VS 278K VS 139K
Total: 2.2 Million VS 2.88 Million VS 1.41 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
