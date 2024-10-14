Vettaiyan VS The GOAT VS Indian 2 Weekend Tally: Rajinikanth Fails To Beat The GOAT With 68K Lesser Sold Tix!

Vettaiyan has successfully completed 4-day run at the box office, and after four days, the film stands at 190.08 crore worldwide. Meanwhile in India, it has earned 106 crore in its first weekend. The film has destroyed three Kollywood biggies to secure the second-highest ticket sales for the first weekend.

Vettaiyan 1st Weekend Ticket Sales

In the first weekend, the action biggie has registered a ticket sale of 1.4 million, staying behind Thalapathy Vijay‘s The Greatest Of All Time and missing a chance to occupy the number 1 spot by a whisker.

Vettaiyan Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales for the Rajinikanth film, along with the pre-sales, in four days stands at a whopping 2.2 million, only 68K behind Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT. Meanwhile, it has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s first-weekend ticket sales by a huge number!