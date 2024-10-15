After scoring a century during the 4-day extended opening weekend, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan has witnessed a shocker on its first Monday. Though it was always expected to earn in single digit, the extent of a drop is an alarming sign. Considering the massive budget, the film needed to show a strong grip during weekdays but early estimates for day 4 are narrating a different story at the Indian box office.

Rajini made a big comeback with Jailer, which was released last year and earned 345 crores net in India. The halo effect was expected to boost the potential of his latest Kollywood action drama, but that doesn’t seem to be working. Helmed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, the film is enjoying decent word-of-mouth among the audience, but that didn’t reflect in Monday’s performance.

To stay in the game, Vettaiyan needed to show a 50-55% drop at most as compared to Sunday, which saw a collection of 23 crores coming in. However, the film got a setback due to its first regular weekday, and as per early trends flowing in, day 5 is closing at 5-6 crores. If we compare this with Sunday’s 23 crores, the biggie has dropped by a huge 78.26-73.91%, which is not a good sign.

If not double-digits, Vettaiyan should have stayed close to the 10 crore mark, but now, it seems that things are looking difficult for the film in the long run. To rake in a respectable total, the film must now show negligible to minimal drops till Friday.

Including the estimates, Vettaiyan stands at 111-112 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 5 days. It is expected to wrap up its opening week below the mark of 130 crores.

