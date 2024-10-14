Alia Bhatt’s Jigra witnessed the expected huge drop on Monday but still seems to stick to the pace considering the limited target audiences for the film. After the fourth day, the film stands at a total collection of expected 18.40 – 18.60 crore!

As per the early trends on the first Monday, October 14, day 4, the film has earned in the range of 1.80 to 2 crore. This is a significant drop from the previous day, Sunday, day 3.

On Sunday, the film earned 5.51 crore, and on Monday, it witnessed a drop of a significant 60%, struggling to pass the Monday test. However, the film has still managed to gain a significant number, considering its limited reach and urban target audiences.

Jigra Weekend Collection

The film earned a total of 16.66 crore on the first weekend. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the action film helmed by Vedang Raina has been appreciated for its premise and presenting Alia in a never seen before avatar.

Jigra Budget & Collection

Helmed by Vasan Bala, the action film has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt and has been reportedly mounted on a budget of almost 90 crore. In four days, with the expected 18.60 crore total collection, it has recovered almost 20% of its budget already.

Here is the daily breakdown of the film in four days at the box office.

Day 1: 4.55 crore

Day 2: 6.58 crore

Day 3: 5.51 crore

Day 4: 1.80 crore – 2 crore (estimated)

Total: 18.40 crore – 18.60 crore (estimated)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

