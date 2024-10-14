Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri’s dramedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in four days has registered a total box office collection of 21.42 crore. The fourth day was a crucial test for the film, and it seems like the film has done okay, not failing the Monday test!

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 4

As per the early trends, the Raaj Shandilya film has earned in the range of 2.25 crore to 2.50 crore. This is a very significant drop of 64% from the previous day. The film earned 6.40 crore on Sunday.

The film, in its first weekend, earned 19.17 crore at the box office. It was expected to struggle to pass the Monday test and has averagely yet comfortably passed the test.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Goes On Buffer Mode!

The drama-comedy has entered into the buffer mode, and it might turn into a decent story if it sticks to this buffer mode throughout the week. The film is performing slightly better than its competition Jigra that has released on the same.

Expectations from Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri‘s film were high since the trailer of the film was released, and it was tagged as the perfect desi masala film. But it has not lived up to the expectations, and a dull word-of-mouth is a testimony to this!

Here is the daily breakdown of the film in four days at the box office.

Day 1: 5.71 crore

Day 2: 7.06 crore

Day 3: 6.40 crore

Day 4: 2.25 crore (estimated)

Total: 21.42 crore (estimated)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Hindi films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jigra Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Alia Bhatt’s Bachchan Avatar Recovers 20% Of Its Reported Budget Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News