Despite being well-known for his achievements in the film business, superstar Rajinikanth had setbacks in his early career. Did you know that a producer once flung one of the most vicious insults at Rajinikanth, which paved the way for one of his greatest successes? Well, the actor once told a fantastic story about his life, earning him the title of superstar. During the audio launch of Darbar in January 2020, Rajinikanth recalled a time when one of the most painful humiliations led to him being referred to as a superstar.

Without mentioning names, he revealed that he was hired for a particular movie and was expected to play a decent character. He stated that he had previously discussed his remuneration and agreed to be paid Rs. 6,000. However, Rajinikanth had requested that the producer pay him a small sum of money in advance to finalize his role. Unfortunately, even on the day of the shoot, this money was not paid to him. However, when nothing of the sort occurred, and Rajani was instead instructed to go for makeup, he refused to proceed until his advance payment was received.

The producer yelled at me, “Are you a prominent artist or what?” Because you’ve been in a few films, don’t you do makeup for free? Your character needs to be improved.”

Rajinikanth had to walk home after the incident because the producer wouldn’t let him borrow his car. The superstar discovered as he was returning that people on the streets knew him right away and even yelled his dialogue from his most recent movie. Rajinikanth said people made fun of him because they kept repeating his lines while driving. But after that episode, he promised to never return to that studio without taking a foreign car.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Prabhas Is Ready To Storm Theatres On His Birthday With 3 Big Re-Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News