As many as three films were released on the occasion of Dussehra. Apart from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra, Vettaiyan arrived in theatres worldwide. Unfortunately, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s film has slowed down at the box office. It has yet to recover its budget, and the leading actor may have to compensate the producers. Scroll below for all the details!

Estimated cost

TJ Gnanavel’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores. The film was initially planned to be mid-budget, but the cost unexpectedly shot up with the inclusion of Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan.

Box Office Collection

In the past eight days, Vettaiyan has raked in 123.68 crores in all languages in India. On Monday, the action drama witnessed a massive downfall of over 70%. Ever since, the graph has continued to face a downward trend. The box office collection has fallen to only 2.30-2.45 crores as per estimates on Friday. The film still needs 142% higher earnings to recover its cost.

Rajinikanth to compensate?

Lcya Productions has backed Vettaiyan. They’ve previously collaborated for Rajinikanth on numerous films, including 2.0, Lal Salaam, and Darbar. Unfortunately, all of these films have landed the producers in losses. Vettaiyan was expected to recover these finances, but it turned out to be another disappointment at the box office.

As per Track Tollywood, Lyca Productions has now contacted Rajinikanth and asked him to compensate for the financial woes. The South superstar may have to agree to make another film for the production house with a salary cut, which will help them recover the costs. Will he agree? Only time will tell.

More about Vettaiyan

The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

Vettaiyan was released on October 10, 2024.

