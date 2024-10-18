Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was an unexpected disappointment at the Indian box office. Released on Dussehra 2024, the comedy-drama marked the return of Rajkummar Rao to the big screens after the blockbuster Stree 2. It has completed a week of its theatrical run, and the 7-day total remains decent. Scroll below for the latest updates.

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial witnessed a box office clash with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, which was also released on October 11, 2024. There is also competition from Amitabh Bachchan’s Tamil debut, Vettaiyan, which stars Rajinikanth in the leading role. The pre-release hype was massive, but the early reviews weren’t as favorable, which impacted the curiosity among the cine-goers.

Box Office Collection Day 7

On day 7, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video made a box office collection of 1.70 crores. This is a further dip of 10% compared to 1.79 crores earned on Wednesday. The overall earnings after a week now come to 27.29 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.71 crores

Day 2: 7.06 crores

Day 3: 6.40 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.15 crores

Day 6: 1.87 crores

Day 7: 1.70 crores

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. The film is a disappointment only in terms of the massive expectations viewers had from Rajkummar Rao, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and the team. It may not have become a blockbuster like Stree 2, but the comedy-drama has managed to recover almost 91% of its total cost. It is close to the safe zone and may not be a disaster considering the factual business.

