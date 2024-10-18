Renukaswamy's Wife Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Darshan's Ongoing Murder Case Controversy!

The murder case of Renukaswamy has been making headlines for some time now. Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with Pavithra Gowda, has been accused of the crime, and both have been in jail since their arrest. Recently, their bail applications were denied by the Bangalore court. Amidst the family’s sorrow, they recently experienced joy with the birth of a new family member.

According to reports, Renukaswamy’s wife Sahana was five months pregnant at the time of his murder. On October 16, 2024, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy at Kirti Hospital in Chitradurga. The delivery occurred early in the morning and was a normal one. Both Sahana and her newborn are reportedly in good health.

Although Renukaswamy’s family continues to seek justice for his death, the arrival of the baby has brought them much-needed happiness and a sense of hope. The family has been dealing with immense grief, and this new addition has provided them with a positive distraction.

In one of the interviews, outside the hospital, Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinathaiah, shared his joy over the birth of his grandson. He expressed deep emotions, saying that his son had returned to him. He also thanked the doctors and the hospital staff for their care.

For those unaware, Renukaswamy’s body was found near a stormwater drain in the Sumanahalli area of Bengaluru on June 9, 2024. The 33-year-old was kidnapped, tortured with wooden sticks and electric shocks, and subjected to brutal physical abuse.

The police concluded that the events leading to his murder began when Renukaswamy allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Darshan Thoogudeepa. This angered the actor, resulting in the tragic death of Renukaswamy.

