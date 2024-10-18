Pragya Jaiswal is one of the heroines of Indian cinema. She is losing her stardom because of the flops she scored at the box office. She debuted a decade ago in Tamil with the film Virattu. Later, she also acted in Telugu in the film Kanche. The actress later went on to be seen in many films, most of which have become flops. Now, she is getting an exciting opportunity to act alongside Balakrishna Nandamuri again. They worked in Akhanda earlier, and now, they are acting in Akhanda 2.

Akhanda 2 is a milestone film for Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. Pragya Jaiswal’s inclusion in the combination is again fascinating. Balakrishna will reprise his dual role in the movie. He will play both the collector and the Lord Shiva devotee. This film follows their earlier successes with Akhanda and her role in NBK109 for Balayya and Pragya.

After Akhanda, Pragya was seen in Son of India and Khel Khel Mein, both of which ended as flops. But Akhanda 2 is a critical opportunity for her to make a comeback to success. With the first film’s strong foundation, fans eagerly await how Akhanda 2 will build on its story and success.

Pragya Jaiswa also stars with Balakrishna in NBK109, directed by KS Ravindra, aka Bobby. Despite her flop streak, Balakrishna trusts the actress and helps her gain the limelight. If the film Akhanda 2 becomes a hit, Pragya will likely get chances from other actors and filmmakers as well.

Pragya Jaiswal is very talented, and she can even dance. She is also expressive. She can mesmerize the audience with her performance in Akhanda 2.

