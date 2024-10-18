Prabhas is one of the biggest Pan-India superstars who has consistently dominated the box office with his films. The actor has always set new records and enjoys a massive fan base across the nation, proving he is undisputed for a reason. As the actor celebrates his birthday on October 23, audiences will get to witness three of his biggies being re-released on the big screen.

This is indeed a moment to relish for Prabhas fans, as they can enjoy the re-release of his epics. Let’s take a look at the three Prabhas films that will be re-released in theaters ahead of his birthday week:

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be re-released on October 19 and 20. It was one of the biggest releases of 2023, not only breaking box office records but also trending for over 200 days on OTT. The film dominated the box office with a massive collection of over 600 crores gross, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Additionally, it ranks among the top three television premieres, with over 30 million viewers.

Eeswar

Prabhas’ debut film Eeswar is set to return to theaters on October 23. With this film, the superstar stepped into Indian cinema. It will undoubtedly be a treat for fans to watch his debut performance on the big screen after all these years.

Mr. Perfect

Mr. Perfect, released in 2011, is scheduled for re-release on October 22. This family entertainer received rave reviews upon its original release, and now, after a long hiatus, it is returning to theaters. The film earned Prabhas tremendous praise, with many considering him the highlight of the movie.

