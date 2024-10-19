Pushpa 2, headlined by Allu Arjun, is the most-awaited film of 2024. Scheduled to release in the month of the year, the film is enjoying massive buzz on the ground level. Be it higher centers or interiors – the biggie has the potential to break every possible box office record. With such a craze in the air, it has now fetched extraordinary numbers through the pre-release business in Telugu states, as per the latest reports. So, keep reading to learn more exciting details!

After several postponements and rumors about a rift between Sukumar and Allu Arjun, the highly anticipated sequel is finally back on track. Yes, it seems that all the negativity around the film has gone away, and it’s now making the noise for positive reasons only. Recently, the makers officially announced that the first half of their magnum opus is sealed. Now, the latest we hear about is crazy pre-box office numbers in Telugu states.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Pushpa 2’s theatrical rights in Telugu states are valued at a staggering 194 crores. It’s the only film after RRR to gather such numbers, which signifies the kind of buzz it is enjoying in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For the unversed, RRR had amassed over 220 crores through theatrical rights in Telugu states.

In the Nizam region, Pushpa 2’s theatrical rights are valued at 80 crores, which is 23.07% higher than Salaar (65 crores) and 6.66% higher than RRR (75 crores). Check out the pre-release business of all regions below:

Nizam – 80 crores

Ceded – 30 crores

UA – 23.40 crores

East – 14.40 crores

West – 10.80 crores

Guntur – 15.30 crores

Krishna – 12.60 crores

Nellore – 7.2 crores

Total pre-release business – 193.70 crores

As the theatrical rights of Pushpa 2 are valued at almost 194 crores in Telugu states, it has been learned that the film will need to earn a share of 200 crores to be a success. Only Baahubali 2 and RRR had such kind of run so far, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Allu Arjun starrer performs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

