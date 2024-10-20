Vijay Deverakonda was often linked to his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who once revealed he had a crush on another actress. Surprisingly, it wasn’t Rashmika but his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a 2023 interview, Vijay Deverakonda admitted that he admired Samantha after watching her at Ye Maya Chesave. He said “I admired her when I saw Ye Maya Chesave and followed her journey through other films. It felt like having a crush on an actress while genuinely appreciating her on-screen work. Working with her in person was incredible. I miss her presence here, but I understand her need for time off.”

Vijay Deverakonda expressed this sentiment during the trailer launch of Kushi where Samantha was absent due to health reasons. He spoke fondly of her, praising her efforts and dedication. “Samantha is a fantastic person, and her performance in the film is extraordinary” he added.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Vijay shared his admiration for Samantha. Back in October 2022, he posted about his long-standing crush on her. Sharing the trailer for her film Yashoda on his X account, Vijay revealed, “I was in love with her when I first saw her on the big screen as a college student. Now I admire and adore her for who she is.”

The romantic comedy Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, starred Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The story revolves around a young man from an agnostic family who falls in love with the daughter of a devout Hindu leader who is his father’s rival. The film was well-received, mainly because of Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha’s chemistry.

