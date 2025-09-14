Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, is experiencing a pretty ordinary trend at the Indian box office. Considering the massive budget involved, it needed strong numbers to emerge successful, but it has failed to do so. During the second weekend, an upward trend has been witnessed, but it won’t have a significant impact now. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Madharaasi earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The pull of Sivakarthikeyan came into play during the first weekend, but since word-of-mouth is mixed, the Kollywood action thriller saw expected drops during weekdays. In the opening week, it earned 49 crores. On the second Friday, it fell to 1.8 crores. On the second Saturday, it jumped by 70% and earned 3.06 crores.

Overall, Madharaasi has earned 53.86 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 63.55 crores. It’s a disappointing and much smaller number considering the film’s scale.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 49 crores

Day 8 – 1.8 crores

Day 9 – 3.06 crores

Total – 53.86 crores

Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest failure post-COVID

In the post-COVID era, Sivakarthikeyan has tasted two failures before his latest action thriller. Made on an estimated budget of 30 crores, Prince earned 27.47 crore net, securing a losing verdict. Ayalaan earned 49.68 crore net against an estimated cost of 80 crores. It was also a losing affair.

Speaking about Madharaasi, it was reportedly made on a budget of 180 crores. Against such a huge cost, it scored 53.86 crores in 9 days. It is currently facing a huge deficit of 126.14 crores, which is too high compared to the deficits of Prince (2.53 crores) and Ayalaan (30.32 crores). While the film will stay in theatres for a few more days, it won’t cover a big distance. So, it is the actor’s biggest failure post-COVID.

From the present situation, it is expected to wrap up much below 65 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 16: Sidharth Malhotra’s Search For A Successful Film Continues After 8 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News