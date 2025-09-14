James Gunn and David Corenswet’s Superman will lose the fight against Man of Steel at the worldwide box office. Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder’s film will remain superior globally despite losing the battle at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more deets.

The superhero film starring David Corenswet is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year. Its success has secured the franchise’s future green signaling Man of Tomorrow. It is also one of the top 50 highest-grossing superhero movies ever worldwide. Made on a budget of $225 million, it has gained around $52.2 million more than its break-even target.

Superman at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Superman has earned 57.5% of its total worldwide gross from the domestic market. James Gunn’s film has collected $353.6 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film earned another $261.04 million, bringing the worldwide collection to $614.7 million. It is the third-highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $353.7 million

International – $261.0 million

Worldwide – $614.7 million

Tracking to end its run, staying behind Man of Steel

Superman surpassed the $291.04 million domestic haul of Man of Steel, becoming the highest-grossing solo Superman movie. However, it will not achieve that title at the worldwide box office. Zack Snyder‘s film, marking Henry Cavill‘s debut as Kal El, collected $670.14 million in its global run. James Gunn’s reboot movie is around $55.4 million behind the global haul of Man of Steel. At this point, bridging the gap for the Corenswet-starrer DCU flick is impossible.

For now, Man of Steel will remain the highest-grossing solo Superman movie worldwide as Gunn’s film is tracking to end its run below the $650 million mark only. With the new releases, David Corenswet’s DCU flick has lost momentum and will not beat Henry Cavill’s DC debut. James Gunn‘s reboot film starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult was released on July 11.

