If you are a fan of horror thrillers and want to see more scary movies, this list is for you. Here are the top 10 South Indian horror films that you can watch on platforms like JioHotstar and Prime Video. These movies will give you chills and thrills, offering a mix of fear and excitement.

1. Masooda

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Sai Kiran

Sai Kiran Available on: Prime Video & Aha

Plot: Directed by Sai Kiran and starring Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, and Sangeetha, Masooda is a Telugu film that mesmerized audiences with its powerful visual storytelling. The performances of Thiruveer and Sangeetha are especially noteworthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aha Tamil (@ahatamil)

2. Bhoothakaalam

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director : Rahul Sadasivan

: Rahul Sadasivan Available on: Sony Liv

Plot: Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Shane Nigam and Revathi, Bhoothakaalam had breathed new life into the haunted house genre. The film transforms a typical story into a gripping family horror thriller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

3. Maa Oori Polimera

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Dr. Anil Viswanath

Dr. Anil Viswanath Available on: JioHotstar

Plot: Directed by Dr. Anil Viswanath and starring Satyam Rajesh, Sahithi and Baladitya Maa, Oori Polimera is a Telugu horror-thriller set in a rural town dealing with dark magic. The film keeps you engaged from start to finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa)

4. Andhaghaaram

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director : V. Vignarajan

: V. Vignarajan Available on: Netflix

Plot: Directed by V. Vignarajan and starring Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran and Vinod Kishan, Andhaghaaram is a Tamil horror thriller that combines supernatural elements with psychological themes delivering a potent mix of both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Das (@imarjundas)

5. Bhaagamathie

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Director : G. Ashok

: G. Ashok Available on: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: Directed by G. Ashok, and starring Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Aadi Pinashetty, Bhaagamathie features Anushka Shetty in a commanding role. The story follows Chanchala, who is an IAS officer possessed by the spirit of Queen Bhaagamathie during an interrogation in a haunted mansion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UV Creations (@uvcreationsofficial)

6. Aval

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director : Milind Rau

: Milind Rau Available on: Apple TV

Plot: Directed by Milind Rau, and starring Siddharth, Andrea Jeremiah and Anisha Victor, Aval tells the story of a neurosurgeon and his wife who move into a new house only to discover their neighbors’ house is haunted. Reluctant at first, the neurosurgeon soon believes in the supernatural due to strange occurrences.

7. Pisaasu

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director : Mysskin

: Mysskin Available on: JioHotstar

Plot: Directed by Mysskin and starring Prayaga Martin, Radha Ravi and Kalyani N, Pisaasu is a chilling horror film where a teenager’s spirit haunts the man who tried to save her life after an accident. The movie stands out for its unique storyline and execution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

8. Pizza

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Director : Karthik Subbaraj

: Karthik Subbaraj Available on: JioHotstar & SunNXT

Plot: Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and starring Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ramya Nambeesan and Pooja Ramachandran, Pizza marked Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial debut. The film is known for its exceptional writing and innovative storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoin (@ahavideoin)

9. Yavarum Nalam

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director : Vikram Kumar

: Vikram Kumar Available on: Prime Video

Plot: Directed by Vikram Kumar and starring R. Madhavan, Neetu Chandra and Sachin Khedekar, Yavarum Nalam is a Tamil horror thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its fast-paced screenplay and engaging plot. Yavarum Nalam is a Tamil version of 13B: Fear Has A New Address

10. Manichitrathazhu

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Director : Priyadarshan

: Priyadarshan Available on: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: Directed by Priyadarshan and starring Mohanlal, Shobana, and Suresh Gopi, Manichitrathazhu is one of the most influential horror films in Indian cinema. The 1993 film has been remade multiple times, with each version becoming a hit in its respective language.

Whether you’re a fan of traditional horror or looking for something with a unique twist, these South Indian movies have something for everyone.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: They Call Him OG X Review: “Half-baked” & “Mad Max-Level Madness” — Pawan Kalyan & Emraan Hashmi Film Leaves Fans Divided

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News