A new series called The Girlfriend dropped on Prime Video last month, and viewers are currently hooked! Many are calling it one of the best shows, and some have already enjoyed the whole series in a single night. The show premiered on the platform on September 10, 2025, and consists of six episodes, which fans say are packed with tension and full of twists that keep you watching without a break.

What Is Prime Video’s The Girlfriend About?

The series brings together two strong names. Robin Wright from House of Cards steps in as Laura Sanderson, while Olivia Cooke from House of the Dragon plays Cherry Laine. Laura appears to lead a smooth life, running a successful art gallery, being in a steady marriage, and staying close to her son, Daniel, played by Laurie Davidson. That balance tilts the day Daniel introduces Cherry as his girlfriend.

Laura senses something off about Cherry, and initially, what starts as mild unease slowly builds into suspicion. Her certainty begins to clash with reality as loyalty and instinct pull in different directions. One decision after another draws Laura deeper into a situation where nothing feels clear and everything is at stake.

What Do Viewers Think Of The Girlfriend?

Fans have flooded X to discuss the show, with many admitting that they became hooked after watching just one or two episodes. One viewer tweeted, “Watched #TheGirlFriend on Prime. If you like female characters being unhinged and psychotic, this is a perfect watch.”

Watched #TheGirlFriend on Prime. If you like female characters being unhinged and psychotic this is a perfect watch. pic.twitter.com/SqgR9wCDrh — Eliza (@heartoffire97) October 1, 2025

Another added, “The Girlfriend on Prime is insane. I was on Cherry’s side. Laura needed to understand that no one has a monopoly of madness. If you want to be nasty to someone, be prepared for whatever energy they’d reciprocate. The ending was a twist for me. I expected everything but that.”

The Girlfriend on Prime is insane😭 I was on Cherry’s side. Laura needed to understand that no one has a monopoly of madness. If you want to be nasty to someone, be prepared for whatever energy they’d reciprocate The ending was a twist for me. I expected everything but that… pic.twitter.com/OJL0ZGZQDP — I’m into marketing (@Oluwanisola___) October 7, 2025

Someone else said, “The girlfriend on prime is one of the BEST shows I’ve watched in a long time.”

The girlfriend on prime is sooo good lol the fuckin plot twist !!! — 🌙Allie (@xandradagr8) October 2, 2025

Critics initially gave the show a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the rating was later adjusted to 88%, while the audience score settled around 74%. However, even with the drop, reactions remain strong. The Girlfriend is now streaming on Prime Video and is already attracting a loyal fan base.

