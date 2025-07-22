The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Carly and Brennan discussing the future. Dante gave Anna some food for thought. Jason got nostalgic after seeing someone with Britt’s resemblance. Vaughn had a stern warning for Josslyn, and lastly, Brook Lynn was in for a big surprise.

The drama on the soap opera has been quite bubbling and with Willow’s wedding to Drew almost here.s things are about to escalate. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Laura getting disturbing information. Is this regarding Sonny? Will she find out that he has kidnapped Sidwell’s son, Marco? Or is this going to be about Lulu and Rocco instead? On the other hand, Isaiah encourages Portia. It’s high time she made some big moves.

When he tells her to go swinging, especially when she’s going down, will Portia take up his advice? Is this related to Drew? Up next, Sidwell makes an announcement. What could this be about? After all, Sonny has his son Marco kidnapped somewhere, and Sidwell is getting desperate to find him.

The two are actively playing games against each other but their families are the ones at risk. What could this announcement be? When Lucas shares his suspicions, will Chase and Turner listen to him? He is convinced that Marco has been held captive by Sonny, and he actually is right about it.

Will the department take this seriously and do some digging, or will Lucas and his suspicions be brushed aside without any proof? Meanwhile, Martin has news for Tracy. What could this be about? Is he going to share some good or bad news with the Quartermaine matriarch? How will she respond?

Elsewhere, Willow is getting excited to get married to Drew. She shares the emotion with Elizabeth at the hospital. But what she doesn’t know is that no one wants this wedding to go forward. Be it Willow’s mother, Nina, or the others, including Portia, Curtis, or the rest of the town, who despise Drew.

What drama is about to erupt at the wedding when it finally happens? And last but not least, Sonny makes a promise. But to whom and what is it about? Stay tuned to know more details about the storyline and the roles.

