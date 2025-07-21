Michael C. Hall returned as the iconic serial killer in the new sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, which recently premiered on Jio Hotstar in India and Paramount+ in the US. The latest installment has earned an impressive critics’ score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. But there is one gripping series that came out more than a decade ago, centered on the hunt for an elusive serial killer, and it’s rated higher than even the latest Dexter installment.

The must-watch show we are talking about is none other than the first season of True Detective (2014). If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s why it still deserves to be on your watchlist, and here’s where you can stream it on OTT.

True Detective Season 1: Plot & Lead Cast

Created by Nic Pizzolatto and set in Louisiana, the show centers around two detectives, Rust Cohle (played by Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (played by Woody Harrelson), as they investigate a disturbing series of ritualistic murders that span nearly two decades. As the investigation moves forward, it uncovers dark secrets not just in the world around them, but also within their own lives. Will they be able to catch the elusive serial killer? Watch the series to find out.

True Detective Season 1: Critical Response & Audience Rating

True Detective Season 1 holds a 92% critics’ score and 92% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “In True Detective, performances by Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey reel the viewer in, while the style, vision, and direction make it hard to turn away.” Moreover, it has a solid overall IMDb user rating of 8.9/10.

Where To Watch True Detective Season 1?

In India, True Detective Season 1 is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar. In the U.S., it’s available on HBO Max and other digital platforms. The first season consists of 8 episodes, each approximately 55 minutes long.

True Detective Season 1 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the series here to get a glimpse of the two lead characters, the gripping storyline, and the rural Louisiana setting.

