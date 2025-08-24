Have you ever looked at something and felt, this is so unnecessary! I felt the same way looking at the trailer of the second season of Kajol’s web series The Trial. The actress plays a lawyer Noyonika Sen Gupta, who was given endless monologues about love, power, family and more in the first season. Even the second season seems to proceed in the same direction!

The trailer for season 2 shows a proper shift from a legal drama to a political thriller. But I am not sure if that will be a welcome change, though it promises more twists, more mind games, and a larger canvas for the story to unfold. The dialogues however, lack sharpness despite being utterly dramatic.

The Trial season 2 trailer pushes Kajol in a Bhool Bhulaiyaa world of politics and law but shows her turning into a fierce Maa and battling it out for her kids. This cliched woman fighting against the patriarchal system and dirty politics is a staple and it is promising to offer nothing fresh.

The trailer gives away a lot right from Kajol’s Noyonika Sengupta seeking a divorce from Jisshu Sengupta‘s Rajiv – the divorce angle, the political rivalry, and the emotional confrontations are all laid out along with a hint of adultery as well. However, I am not sure if there is any more mystery left to explore.

The first season itself relied on flawed writing with minimal strengths. It does not seem to fill in the flaws and rectify whatever is wrong and did not work earlier. This time around, it feels like the makers have put all their cards on the table with the trailer itself which could be a potential risk for a show, that is however low on buzz and hype.

