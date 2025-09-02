Dakuaan Da Munda is one of the most successful Punjabi film franchises. Recently, the third installment of the film hit theaters and received a good response from the audience. Dev Kharoud, in the lead role, has once again emerged as a considerable charm for the film. Those who missed its theatrical release are waiting for the digital debut, and here comes a major update. In this article, let’s look at the Dakuaan Da Munda 3 OTT release date.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 OTT Release Date & Platform

According to a report from OTTPlay, the Punjabi film’s third installment is set to premiere on September 12, 2025. Zee5 will be the host platform for the movie’s OTT debut. Even Zee Music Company’s official YouTube channel also uploaded a teaser of the film on May 1, 2025, which confirms its association with Dakuaan Da Munda 3.

However, as of now, the makers and platform are yet to make any official declaration about the OTT release of the film.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Story

The story of Dakuaan Da Munda revolves around an orphaned boxer and his battle with addiction after his career hits rock bottom. It’s now time for his redemption story and battle against all the corrupt people, including a rowdy Police officer. The trailer features the high-paced action of the film and shows the battle of the central character against the system and those who ruined his career. Drug addiction is also a prominent element in the entire Dakuaan Da Munda franchise.

So if you are a fan of Punjabi films and are interested in action films, Dakuaan Da Munda is definitely a movie you should watch. Rest, it remains to be seen who the film will get a response from after its OTT release.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Trailer

