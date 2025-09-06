Bigg Boss 19 is already in its week 2, and we are a few inches away from the second Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan will once again appear on the set as the host and address the recent developments in the house.

Furthermore, the Bhaijan of Bollywood will disclose who will get evicted from the house in the second week. Last week, Salman confirmed no eviction on the show as a gift to the nominated contestant. However, he assured that there would be elimination in week 2.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Major surprise to unfold

For the Week 2 eviction, the nominated contestants include: Tanya, Mridul, Awez, Kunickaa, and Amaal. They were nominated by the housemates after the Room of Faith task. However, it seems that Salman Khan has once again planned a surprise for the contestant because, according to a report from BiggBoss24x7, there will be no elimination this week on Weekend ka Vaar.

If this happens that it will second time straight that the eviction gets postponed in the house. The decision also seems to be a great move by the makers due to already having heated conflicts in the house, which makes the show more interesting, and there is no such need for eliminations that early.

Now only time will tell who will get nominated in week 3 for the elimination round.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan set to bash major names

In Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan not only address the issues in the house but also not stop himself from bashing the contestants. According to an update from BBTak, the Bhaijan is set to bash Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhatt in this week’s show.

Even a promo video revealed by ColorsTV, where Salman dragged Farhana for her controversial comments on Neelman Giri. The host will also point out how Nehal and Farhana continue to drag the issue of Abhishek Bajaj lifting Farhana during the task, despite him being sorry for his act.

Overall, it seems that things about to get more interesting in the house in this second week of Weekend Ka Vaar.

#WeekendKaVaar Updates Salman Khan BASHED Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhatt for unnecessarily dragging the issue of Abhishek lifting Farhana, even after he said sorry and his intentions were not wrong. Salman supported Abhishek and schooled both girls. He even asked every… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 5, 2025

For more Bigg Boss stories, stay tuned to KoiMoi

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Josslyn & Vaughn Fear For Their Lives, Alexis Is Floored, While Michael Gets New Intel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News