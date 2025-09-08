The previous week on Days of Our Lives, Brady became suspicious of Sophia and opened an investigation. Marlena continued to be affected by her dreams. Xander attended a therapy session with Marlena. Johnny’s equation with EJ stayed tense after he tried to throw Chanel under the bus.

The drama, the friction, and the tension are about to be quite top-notch in the coming few weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 8, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Xander and Philip flipping out. Gabi bugs the office with a pen to listen to their conversation and gets the intel she hopes for. But when this comes to Philip and Xander’s notice, they are shocked. They weren’t expecting their office to be bugged by someone.

The brothers had some incriminating conversations regarding the company, and they are worried that whoever bugged the pen may have heard. Well, Gabi has, and she has even given the intel to Tony. On the other hand, Gabi tries to stay one step ahead of the Kiriakis brothers. But how will she?

Especially now that Xander and Philip have found that someone bugged the pen to listen to their conversations. Meanwhile, Gwen complains to EJ. What exactly could this be about, and how will EJ react to the same? Will this be about Jack and Jennifer’s return and her run-in with Jack?

Or will this be about Cat? Elsewhere, Jack and Jennifer receive unsettling news. They came back to town with smiles and laughter and were beyond happy to celebrate JJ’s birthday with Julie and Steve. However, things got tense when the topic of Mark Greene’s parole hearing came up.

They sent a statement making it clear that they want the release denied. But what might shock them is that Chad hasn’t done the same yet. How will they react to it? Lastly, Cat apologizes to Chad. She asked him to be lenient and think of Mark before sending a statement against his release.

What will Chad do next? Will he listen to Cat or do what Jack and Jennifer did? And how will they react when they find out that Chad and Cat are now officially romantically involved? Will this lead to major gifts and fireworks? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out!

