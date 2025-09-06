The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw Jack and Jennifer coming home for JJ’s birthday and celebrating with Julie and Steve. Jack and Gwen took one step forward and two steps back. Chad worried about Cat. Tate caught Sophia in another lie. Brady and Steve searched for answers.

From reminders and apologies to discussions and opportunities, fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Xander and Philip flipping out. What new mess is about to follow? When Gabi tries to stay one step ahead of the Kiriakis brothers, will she be successful? Gwen complains to EJ, but about what? Jack and Jennifer receive unsettling news. Is this about Chad and Cat or JJ? Or maybe even Gwen? Cat apologizes to Chad, but why?

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Up next, EJ calls Chad out on his feelings for Cat. Will he accept that he has fallen for her? Stephanie celebrates with Alex while Xander and Philip bond. Gabi reminds Tony of their deal. Is she worried that he will back out of giving her the CEO position? On the other hand, Theo returns to Salem.

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

When Abe and Paulina offer their support to Theo, how exactly will things fare? Belle opens up to Shawn while Stephanie confronts Steve. Kayla and Marlena catch up on things. Maggie and Julie discuss their feelings of loss.

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Chanel is ready to start a family with Johnny, but is he ready with her? Leo and Javi find themselves on the same page. Stephanie trusts Alex with a secret. What could it be? Brady gets a clue from Tate. Is this about Sophia and her lies? Rachel vents to Holly. Will the latter be able to help her out?

Friday, September 12, 2025

The week’s final Days of Our Lives episode features Holly offering Johnny support. Tate seizes an opportunity with Sophia. Will he find out the truth about the baby? Brady fills Steve in about a hunch. Lastly, Kristen is stunned by Rachel.

