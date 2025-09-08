Welcome back to the latest OTT releases for the week! Both Prime Video and Jio Hotstar are bringing major South Indian films to OTT, with Jio Hotstar leading the pack by adding four titles, including the fifth season of a comedy murder investigation series. Netflix is also offering three notable releases. Scroll down to discover the names of these projects, their streaming platforms, trailers, OTT release dates, and more details.

Prime Video

Coolie (Tamil) – September 11, 2025

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is about Rajinikanth’s character, who has a violent past but is now leading a relatively mundane life while looking after a boarding house. When his brother-in-law, who also happens to be his best friend, ends up dead, he embarks on a journey to investigate the death and the mysterious circumstances behind it. The cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, along with a cameo by Aamir Khan.

Do You Wanna Partner (Hindi) – September 12, 2025

A female-centric comedy-drama series with eight episodes, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as two entrepreneurs venturing into the world of beer manufacturing and their challenges.

The Girlfriend (English) – September 10, 2025

A psychological thriller series about a man who enters a new relationship. When he brings his girlfriend to meet his mother, everything seems fine at first, but soon his mother becomes suspicious of the young woman, and the tension spirals into something much bigger.

JioHotstar

Su From So (Kannada) – September 9, 2025

After a successful theatrical run, Su From So is coming to OTT. Starring Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, J. P. Thuminad, Raj B. Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad, the film follows a protagonist who has a crush on a girl. However, due to a misunderstanding, the villagers believe he is possessed. The story unfolds through a blend of comedy and social drama.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Episodes 1 to 3 (English) – September 9, 2025

Only Murders in the Building is back with a new murder, and the gang is on the case once again. This time, the mob seems to be involved, along with some rich and powerful people. The series stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

Task Season 1 Episode 1 (English) – September 8, 2025

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey, Task is a crime drama miniseries consisting of seven episodes. It follows a family man who becomes a violent thief, and the FBI task force set up to capture him and end his reign of terror.

Rambo in Love (Telugu) – September 12, 2025

This romcom is set against the backdrop of a corporate office. The protagonist is facing financial trouble, and he needs a new investor to prevent his business from going under. The twist is that the investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend, the very woman he once betrayed. You can guess how well that’s going to go.

Netflix

The Wrong Paris (English) – September 12, 2025

The Wrong Paris is a romcom in which Miranda Cosgrove plays a young woman who aspires to study in France, but her financial situation won’t allow it. When she discovers a dating show set in Paris that would send her there for free, she eagerly joins. Unfortunately, the show isn’t set in France at all; it’s set in Paris, Texas, USA, completely derailing her plans.

Beauty in Black Season 2 (English) – September 11, 2025

It is about an inheritance battle and the rise of a newly married stepmother, a former nightclub dancer who gains control of a business empire. Naturally, this brings opposition.

Wolf King Season 2 (English Animated) – September 11, 2025

An epic about a young werewolf who wants to reclaim his lost ancestral position as king and the challenges he faces in achieving this dream.

SunNxt

Bakasura Restaurant (Telugu) – September 8, 2025

The protagonist aspires to open a restaurant, but unfortunately, he lacks the capital. To raise money, he and his friends create ghost-hunting videos and upload them to YouTube. During one such adventure, they discover an old book and accidentally summon a being. Hoping it would make them rich, what they get instead is a glutton who constantly needs to be fed. Now, they must figure out how to deal with and try to get rid of him.

