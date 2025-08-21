Kannada film Su From So has become the most profitable horror comedy, overtaking the Hindi film Stree 2 to achieve this feat. Made on a modest budget of just 4.5 crores, it has so far managed to gross an impressive 106.02 crores worldwide (via Koimoi). The film is still running successfully in theatres and has even expanded into other markets like Malayalam with dubbed versions.

The streaming and satellite rights of the film have now been sold for more than its production budget. However, contrary to earlier rumours, it is not Prime Video that has acquired the streaming rights.

While newer releases like Coolie and War 2 struggled and showed weakness on their first Sunday, Su From So managed to outperform both on its fourth Sunday, collecting a net of 2.56 crores.

Which TV channel and OTT platform has actually acquired the rights? Did it really get sold?

According to reports, Jiostar has acquired both the streaming and satellite rights for 5.5 crores plus GST. The film is said to be broadcast on linear TV through Colors Kannada, with the Telugu version airing on Star Maa, while JioHotstar is expected to stream the South Indian versions of the film, as per 123 Telugu, who claim the deal is “confirmed.”

However, OTTPlay has reported a different update. According to them, the deal has not yet been finalized. They stated that they communicated directly with producer and actor of the film Raj B. Shetty, who confirmed that nothing has been officially signed for either OTT or satellite rights.

So, while there is a strong possibility of Jiostar acquiring the streaming rights, there is also a chance that the film might end up on another platform.

